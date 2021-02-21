‘Sparkle’ exhibition begins in Surat

Sparkle 2021, a three-day exhibition of gems and jewellery, organized by Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Sparkle 2021, a three-day exhibition of gems and jewellery, organized by Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry at conventional hall in Surat was inaugurated by Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) Colin Shah, on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dubai gold city vice-president Chandu Shiroya said, “India makes four lakh synthetic diamonds per year, out of which 1 lakh such diamonds are manufactured and even cut and polished in Surat. There is great demand of Synthetic diamonds in Australia and USA. Surat will benefit from it.”

The main attraction of the event in terms of jewellery was a pen having the shape of Leaning tower of Pisa made of gold and diamonds, by Enshine jewels company, which costs Rs 9 lakh.