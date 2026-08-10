No financial irregularities, leaving post for health reasons: Spanish envoy

FACING ALLEGATIONS of financial irregularities, Spanish Ambassador to India Juan Antonio March Pujol on Sunday told The Indian Express that there was no expenditure by the Spanish embassy and it was a kind of “misunderstanding”.

Speaking from Europe where he is on a holiday, March said he will leave his posting due to “personal health issues”, and “not because of any allegations”.

On Saturday, sources in the Indian government said that March is being recalled by the Spanish government over alleged financial irregularities, and a new envoy is expected to replace him in the next few weeks. Spanish media outlet, The Objective, reported that the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office received a report in late May from a Foreign Ministry official regarding “financial misconduct”. That prompted the process to replace March, who had presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu in July 2024.