No financial irregularities, leaving post for health reasons: Spanish envoy

3 min readNew DelhiAug 10, 2026 04:25 AM IST
FACING ALLEGATIONS of financial irregularities, Spanish Ambassador to India Juan Antonio March Pujol on Sunday told The Indian Express that there was no expenditure by the Spanish embassy and it was a kind of “misunderstanding”.
Speaking from Europe where he is on a holiday, March said he will leave his posting due to “personal health issues”, and “not because of any allegations”.
On Saturday, sources in the Indian government said that March is being recalled by the Spanish government over alleged financial irregularities, and a new envoy is expected to replace him in the next few weeks. Spanish media outlet, The Objective, reported that the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office received a report in late May from a Foreign Ministry official regarding “financial misconduct”. That prompted the process to replace March, who had presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu in July 2024.
Speaking to The Indian Express, March said, “There was no expenditure, there was no event, and this was already answered by the Minister of Foreign Affairs in Parliament…so all this is a kind of misunderstanding.”
He said since 2026 is being celebrated as Spain-India Dual Year, “at a certain point, we thought that maybe something additional could be made with the support also of the enterprises, like it happens in many many countries…and then, when we were preparing something, it was decided not to go ahead, so we didn’t make anything, and there was no expenditure. So, …nobody received any funding from any private company for doing any kind of cultural event.”
According to The Objective report, in February this year, events involving an Indian dance company and Spanish and Chinese singers were organised in Rajasthan reportedly at March’s initiative to mark 70th anniversary of India-Spain diplomatic relations. The event did not have Madrid’s approval.
The Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) vetoed them after a report from the cultural attaché of the Spanish embassy.
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According to the Spanish media outlet, the Chinese singer received Euro 18,000 from the Spanish embassy in 2025 for concerts organised by the Ambassador. For 2026, March planned more performances for Euro 14,000, with costs to be covered by companies and the Rajasthan government, without informing the Spanish ministry.
It is alleged that the proposed sponsorships were to be paid directly to the organising group, rather than through embassy accounts.
Asked about the reports of him being recalled and replaced by another diplomat, the Spanish envoy told IE: “Well, that is correct, but because of health issues, not because of any allegation. I have to follow a treatment, and it’s not good for me to follow in India. I prefer to be with the family and to be with doctors that have always been with me. So it’s only a personal thing. It’s not anything connected with this kind of thing that was discussed in the month of February or March.” He said he went on a holiday on July 30, and will return by August-end. And, he will leave his post in Delhi after that.