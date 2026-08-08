Spain moves to replace its India envoy over financial misconduct

Before his appointment as Spain’s ambassador to India, Juan Antonio March Pujol was the President of Fundación Onuart, an organisation specialising on the value and positive impact of art on international relations (Express Photo)

Spanish ambassador to India, Juan Antonio March Pujol, is being recalled by the Spanish government over alleged financial irregularities, and a new envoy is expected to replace him in the next few weeks, sources in the Indian government have confirmed to The Indian Express.

Sources said that March has left the country and will be soon replaced by a senior career diplomat from the Spanish Foreign Ministry.

Spanish media outlet, the Objective, reported that the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office received a report in late May from a Foreign Ministry official regarding the alleged financial misconduct. That prompted the process to replace envoy March, who had presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu in July 2024.