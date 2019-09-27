Space technology helped track down Rs 7,000 cr funds utilised in Northeast: MoS Jitendra Singh

Narrating how the government used space technology to track down central funds sent to the Northeast regions of the country, Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Development of North Eastern Region said on Thursday that government was able to procure utilisation certificates worth Rs 7,000 crore in the last 8-9 months this year.

“When I went to the Northeast, we had this big issue of central funds getting stuck up… We had a problem of utlisation certificates not being submitted on time,” said Singh, adding that without these certificates it was getting difficult to track where the funds were going. In other words, in absence of utlisation certificates, it could not be ascertained whether the recipient state government had utilised the grants for the purpose for which those were given.

Speaking at the 4th ISSE National Conference 2019 organised at the Space Applications Centre (SAC) in Ahmedabad, the minister pointed out how the government used the ISRO’s North Eastern Space Applications Centre located at Shillong to procure the utilisation certificates.

“We started using it (the ISRO centre) for procurement of utlisation certificates which proved to be a very successful experiment,” he said, adding that “real time pictures of the work done were procured using space technology to cross-check if the work for which the central funds were intended was completed.

“In this year itself — in the last 8-9 months — we were able to obtain the utlisation certificates worth Rs 7,000 crore that

were stuck. The application (of space technology) is enormous,” he said.

He also claimed that one of the greatest achievements in the last five years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi was that space technology reached every household in India.

The minister said space technologies were being used in laying of railway tracks, in securing unmanned railway crossings and geotagging the assets created under MNREGA scheme.