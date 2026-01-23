Would love to go to space again but husband will kill me, says Sunita Williams during Kerala visit

The NASA astronaut was in Kozhikode to take part in the ninth edition of the Kerala Literature Festival

google-preferred-btn
NASA Astronaut Sunita WilliamsNASA Astronaut Sunita Williams

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, who recently announced her retirement after a 27-year career, said during a visit to Kozhikode in Kerala on Friday that she would have loved to go to space again, but that there were some good young astronauts now who are doing “wonderful jobs”.

Williams, who is in Kozhikode to take part in the ninth edition of the Kerala Literature Festival, said, “I would love to go to space again, but my husband would kill me. I have some things to do at home,” she said, adding that she was excited to see the work of new astronauts.

Referring to the nine months when she and her crewmate Butch Wilmore had to stay for an extended nine-month period in the International Space Station due to technical issues with an experimental capsule, Williams said, “We were trying to participate in as much as we could, as well as being productive members on the space station.”

She said she wanted to occupy her time. “We were extra crewmates up there. We were eating a lot of food, and we were using the bathroom quite a bit… So, obviously, food needs to be stocked, and the bathroom needs to be cleaned when all other experiments and other things are going on. These may not be the most glorious jobs up in space, but you need to pitch in and be part of the team,” she said.

“As the summer rolled in, it was becoming more clear that we probably were not going home. Then it’s time to focus on being crew members up there. And it is a team sport. I had to always remember that and remind people that two people were supposed to be on that spacecraft that came and brought us home. They graciously stepped aside and only two seats went up, so there were two empty seats for me and Butch Wilmore to come back. That was a huge event for someone who was training for a number of years to say that I am not going to fly,” she said.

Referring to India’s space missions, she said, “I am excited for the Indian space programme. Ideas are becoming a reality. I think as they get more and more involved internationally, as well as with their own programme, standing on their own feet, they’re going to go to space before too long,” she said.

Shaju Philip
Shaju Philip

Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India. Expertise, Experience, and Authority Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes: Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration. Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules. Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
DU convocation to be held on Feb 28, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan invited as chief guest
Jobs at risk, irreversible market loss if US tariffs continue: Textile exporters in missive to Vice President
Border 2 review
Border 2 movie review: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh film keeps the flag flying high
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
IND vs NZ 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20
Trump is succeeding because of leaders who want to be little Trumps
Trump is succeeding because leaders across the world want to be little Trump
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement