SP youth leader blames ‘sycophants’ for election defeat

The youth leader, Shravan Tyagi, who claimed to be with the party since 2003, said he had written the letter after the party's dismal performance in the Lok Sabha polls.

A Samajwadi Party (SP) youth leader has written a letter to party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav expressing concern over “a ring of leaders around him who hinder conversation between party workers and Akhilesh”.

Tyagi, who lives in Gautam Budha Nagar, claimed to have faxed the letter to Akhilesh’s office.

“There are a few leaders who are close to Akhileshji and they are the reason for the party’s poor performance. If local party workers come to Lucknow to meet Akhilesh, these leaders would not let them meet him. These leaders are sycophants and have no grassroots connect. The party needs to appoint more leaders who understand ground realities in the top posts,” said Tyagi, who claimed to be the party’s youth organisation Samajwadi Party Lohia Vahini’s national secretary.

