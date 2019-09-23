SP wants CEO to remove DM, SP of Rampur for ‘fair’ bypoll

A Samajwadi Party (SP) delegation on Saturday met state Chief Election Officer (CEO) Ajay Kumar Shukla and demanded removal of the Rampur district magistrate and the superintendent of police for a fair election in the district that is among 11 seats to go to the Assembly bypoll on October 21.

Advertising

The party’s delegation, comprising Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ahmad Hasan and SP’s national spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary, alleged that DM Aunjaneya Kumar Singh and SP Ajay Pal Sharma “have created an atmosphere of fear in the district”.

“With the fear spread by the current DM and SP, it is impossible to have a fair election. The fake cases against MP Azam Khan are being lodged as part of a conspiracy against Azam and his family…” said a statement issued by Choudhary.

SP founder Mulayam Singh had recently said that Khan was subjected to “injustice” and party workers would launch a protest against it. The Rampur bypoll is being held because Khan was elected as an MP.

Hamirpur will witness a four-cornered contest in the Assembly bypoll on September 23.