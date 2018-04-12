Encounter sites not marriage venues, says JK DGP as he urges youngsters to stay away

“I personally feel gun is not the solution, every party concerned, including even our neighbour, should sit together and talk it out. Violence is not the solution,” says DGP SP Vaid. “I personally feel gun is not the solution, every party concerned, including even our neighbour, should sit together and talk it out. Violence is not the solution,” says DGP SP Vaid.

Director-General of Jammu and Kashmir Police (DGP) SP Vaid on Thursday insisted that “gun” was not an option to solve the Kashmir conflict and, thereby, all “concerned parties” including Pakistan should have a dialogue to solve the problem and establish peace in the Valley.

The DGP was asked about the suggestions he has on resolving the Kashmir conflict while replying to live questions from Twitter users on the official Jammu and Kashmir Police Twitter handle. “I wish the Kashmir problem was so simple that I could answer in one reply. So many brains have been working for decades to find a solution. It is not so simplistic a problem. I personally feel gun is not the solution, every party concerned, including even our neighbour, should sit together and talk it out. Violence is not the solution,” Vaid said.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate a dialogue process with the neighbouring country.

“Reconciliation is the mantra which we need to follow and therefore, I request Modi ji to engage with Pakistan,”Mehbooba had said while speaking at a function organised by a group of Kashmiri Pandits owing allegiance to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in New Delhi.

She also insisted that war was never an option. “We need to take an assurance from the neighbouring country that they should not be allowing their soil to be used against India. After all, we all know that the key for peace is in Pakistan. They have been pushing terrorists into the state,” she said.

READ | ‘Reconciliation is the mantra’: Mehbooba Mufti urges PM Modi to initiate dialogue with Pakistan

When asked about civilian killings in the Valley, the DGP advised people to stay away from encounter sites. “No marriage of a terrorist is happening there and bullet has a trajectory. It will hit and will not distinguish between boy, stonepelter, forces,” he said. Vaid blamed civilians for their deaths as “they have no business to be at encounter sites”. “We have time and again asked people to stay away from the encounter sites. Our effort is that not even a single civilian should be killed during these encounters,” he insisted.

Starting our live chat with @spvaid from Police Headquaters Jammu, send in questions via #AskDGPJK https://t.co/StTkcwWVkx — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) April 12, 2018

The DGP was asked about the role of national media for the rise in anti-India sentiment among the people of Jammu and Kashmir to which he replied: “I agree, national media is not playing a very constructive role. We have been counselling them. The discourse of the national media as well as the local media should be such that it doesn’t hurt the sentiments of the Kashmiri people.”

Vaid said his most challenging task was post the Burhan Wani episode because as Special DG law and order to deal with the situation.

On the internet blockades, the DGP said “my effort is to minimum disruption of internet. I am totally against it. But let me tell you there is mischief and misuse of it to spread hatred and false propaganda. This is what we want to prevent”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd