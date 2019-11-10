SP says Ayodhya verdict ‘step in right direction’, BSP calls for harmony

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav termed the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute “an important step in the right direction of strengthening secularism, rule of law and democracy”.

In a press release, Yadav said that the verdict would be remembered as “historic” and hoped that everybody would maintain peace and that no one would hurt feelings of any community or create any tension.

“Since 1986, it has been the stand of the Samajwadi Party that the dispute should be resolved either through dialogue or through court…since the issue could not be resolved through dialogue, the SC had to give its verdict. As per Indian Constitution, accepting the Supreme Court decision is mandatory. Even this decision will be accepted by all,” Yadav said.

“Jo faisley faslon ko ghatatey hain, woh insaan ko behtar insaan banate hain (Decisions which bridge gaps, make people better human beings,” Yadav tweeted later.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati also urged people to respect the verdict and maintain harmony.

“Under the secular Constitution of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the honourable Supreme Court gave a unanimous decision in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri mosque land dispute. Everyone should respect the verdict and further work should be done in this issue in harmonious manner…,” the BSP chief tweeted.