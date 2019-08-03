SP MP Surendra Nagar quits Rajya Sabha, likely to join BJP

Samajwadi Party MP Surendra Nagar resigned from Rajya Sabha on Friday and is said to be joining the BJP, even though he has not quit the party so far.

While Nagar, a prominent leader from the Gujjar community in western Uttar Pradesh, kept quiet on his future course of action, sources said he is set to be reelected to the Upper House from UP on a BJP ticket, like Neeraj Shekhar, another SP Rajya Sabha member who quit recently and joined the BJP a day later.

With Nagar’s resignation, SP’s strength in Rajya Sabha has come down to 11. Sources said Nagar was upset with the state of affairs in the SP and a section of its senior leaders.

Congress Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Sinh had also resigned as an MP earlier this week and joined the BJP. While Rajya Sabha terms of Sinh and Shekhar was to end in 2020, Nagar’s term was to get over in 2022.

Given its huge majority in UP Assembly, the BJP is likely to win all these seats in the bypolls and add to its strength in Rajya Sabha, where it still does not enjoy the numbers.

Nagar had begun his political career in Uttar Pradesh as a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) in 1998 as an Independent candidate. In 2004, he was re-elected MLC as a joint candidate of Lok Dal and the SP — he was with Lok Dal at the time.

He joined BSP before 2009 Lok Sabha polls and was elected an MP from Gautam Buddh Nagar, defeating BJP’s Mahesh Sharma. In 2014, he joined SP and sought a ticket from the same constituency but then party chief, Mulayam Singh Yadav, turned down the request and asked Nagar to support SP candidate Narendra Bhati.

Bhati lost the polls, even though SP’s vote-share increased to 3.19 lakh – up from 1.18 lakh in 2009.