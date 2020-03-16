SP MLC, his two brothers held for murder of lawyer and his sister

The lawyer, Manjul Chaubey, and his sister Sudha Chaubey were injured in the shooting. They were taken to a hospital, where a doctors declared them dead. (File Photo) The lawyer, Manjul Chaubey, and his sister Sudha Chaubey were injured in the shooting. They were taken to a hospital, where a doctors declared them dead. (File Photo)

Samajwadi Party MLC Kamlesh Pathak and two of his brothers were arrested in Auraiya district on Sunday in connection with the murder of a 37-year-old lawyer and his 24-year-old sister.

The incident occurred in the afternoon during a panchayat meeting called to discuss how a temple in the district’s Mahaveerganj area would be run. The lawyer’s family is in charge of the temple, whose priest died on Saturday. During the meeting, shots were fired after an argument broke out between the MLC and the lawyer’s father. The lawyer, Manjul Chaubey, and his sister Sudha Chaubey were injured in the shooting. They were taken to a hospital, where a doctors declared them dead.

Six people, including Pathak and his two brothers Santosh Pathak and Ramu Pathak, were detained, said Additional Director General (Kanpur Zone) Jai Narain Singh. Asked about the allegation that police were present when the shots were fired, Singh said the role of department officials would also be investigated. However, Circle Officer (City) Surendranath Yadav said the police control room received information about the shooting in the afternoon, and on reaching the site found the two with bullet wounds.

“During preliminary inquiry it came to light that Kamlesh Pathak had called for panchayat a day after temple priest died of natural death,” said Yadav. “Manjul’s father Shiv Kumar Chaubey was also present at the panchayat. A heated arguments took place between Shiv Kumar Chaubey and Kamlesh Pathak and later they entered into scuffle. On coming to know about the matter, Manjul Chaubey reached the temple in a car.”

However, the MLC’s associates opened fire “in which Manjul Chaubey and his sister Sudha Chaubey got injured”. After sending the two to the hospital, the police arrested Pathak and his brothers from the spot.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy. The police have stepped up security at the temple.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.