SP MLAs walk out of UP House over killings of local leaders

ALLEGING THAT 50 Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders were killed in 28 districts of Uttar Pradesh since the Lok Sabha elections and claiming the “patronage” of the BJP behind these killings, MLAs of the Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs staged a walk-out from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Monday.

This came as Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna tried to cite incidents of killings during the SP’s tenure in power.

SP leader Sanjay Garg, moving an adjournment motion, alleged, “In the past two months, 50 people of Samajwadi Party have been killed in 28 districts. Those in the government and administration want to conspire in finishing off the opposition.

In response, Parliamentary affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said in the past there was “jungle Raj” prevailing the state, which he claimed has now been turned into the “rule of law” by the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state.

As SP members, including Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary, started objecting, Khanna alleged that when SP was in power, there was rule of “Baahubali” (musclemen). Reacting to this Govind Chaudhary and other SP leaders staged a walkout.

Meanwhile, Congress MLAs staged a protest questioning the grounds on which their leaders were stopped from meeting the victims of the Sonbhadra clash last week. —(With PTI inputs)