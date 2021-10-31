scorecardresearch
SP MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh resigns from UP Assembly alleging non-fulfilment of promises by BJP govt

Speaking to PTI, Singh said, "Today I met Speaker of UP Legislative Assembly Hriday Narayan Dixit and tendered my resignation."

By: PTI | Lucknow |
Updated: October 31, 2021 3:32:54 pm
SP MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh submitting his resignation to Speaker of UP Legislative Assembly Hriday Narayan Dixit. (Photo: Twitter@rpsmlagauriganj)

Rakesh Pratap Singh, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Gauriganj constituency in Amethi, on Sunday tendered his resignation from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, alleging non-fulfilment of promises by the state’s BJP government.

Speaking to PTI, Singh said, “Today I met Speaker of UP Legislative Assembly Hriday Narayan Dixit and tendered my resignation.”

Accusing the BJP government of peddling lies, Singh said he had raised some demands and the government had assured him of fulfilling them. However, the demands were not fulfilled.

He sat on an ‘anshan’ (protest fast) at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the state capital.

