SP MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh resigns from UP Assembly alleging non-fulfilment of promises by BJP govt

Updated: October 31, 2021 3:32:54 pm
Rakesh Pratap Singh, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Gauriganj constituency in Amethi, on Sunday tendered his resignation from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, alleging non-fulfilment of promises by the state’s BJP government.
Speaking to PTI, Singh said, “Today I met Speaker of UP Legislative Assembly Hriday Narayan Dixit and tendered my resignation.”
क्षेत्र के विकास की मांगे ना पूरी होने के कारण आज माननीय विधानसभा अध्यक्ष श्री ह्रदय नारायण दीक्षित जी से उनके माल एवेन्यू स्थित आवास पर मुलाकात करके विधानसभा की सदस्यता से इस्तीफ़ा दिया।
सम्पर्क, सम्वाद, सहयोग और सहायता जारी रहेगा…@yadavakhilesh @samajwadiparty pic.twitter.com/ssH7ZE6fc9
— Rakesh Pratap Singh (@rpsmlagauriganj) October 31, 2021
Accusing the BJP government of peddling lies, Singh said he had raised some demands and the government had assured him of fulfilling them. However, the demands were not fulfilled.
He sat on an ‘anshan’ (protest fast) at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the state capital.
