SP leader’s son shot dead, 6 hurt in ‘road rage’ clash: UP Police

THE 25-YEAR-OLD son of a Samajwadi Party leader was shot dead and six people were injured in a clash over a ‘road rage’ incident in Aligarh Monday.

Police said the incident occurred when Sachin Prajapati, who was riding a motorcycle with his father Puranmal Prajapati riding pillion, collided with another bike coming from the opposite direction, being ridden by BJP leader Ishwar Chand Upadhyay’s son Amit.

After the accident, a heated argument took place between Sachin and Amit, police said. Amit allegedly slapped Puranmal. The situation took an ugly turn when Sachin and Amit called their aides, who indulged in pelting bricks and also opened fire. A bullet hit Sachin on the neck and he died on the spot. The assailants then fled, police said. Local residents set ablaze a motorcycle belonging to one of the accused.

A police team reached the spot and the injured were taken to the district hospital. Doctors declared Sachin dead on arrival. Those injured are undergoing treatment and their condition was stable, hospital sources said.

Aligarh SSP Akash Kulhary said, three persons were arrested and a search was on for the other accused.

Puranmal Prajapati is a former state secretary of Samajwadi Party.

