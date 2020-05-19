SP leader, son shot dead in UP’s Sambhal

(Source: Twitter/@samajwadiparty) (Source: Twitter/@samajwadiparty)

A Samajwadi Party leader and his son were shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal on Tuesday morning, allegedly after a dispute with a few villagers over the construction of a road. A video of the two being gunned down has also emerged.

According to Additional SP, Sambhal, Alok Kumar Jayswal, Chhote Lal Diwakar and his son Sunil were shot dead in broad daylight over a dispute regarding a road being constructed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) in Shamsoi village. Diwakar’s wife is the village pradhan.

“We have registered an FIR, against five men that we have identified as well as a few others who are unidentified. They are locals. The dispute was regarding the road being constructed in that particular area. The accused shot at the two victims and escaped. We have formed teams to arrest them,” Jayswal said.

In the 2 minute 30 second long video that was shot during the incident, two men with rifles are seen arguing with a group of men. Several others can be seen standing alongside a mud road. According to the police, the two who are seen in the video carrying rifles are a father-son duo from the area.

Towards the end of the video, the duo is seen retreating. They then turn around and shoot at Diwakar and his son.

Diwakar had, in 2017, got the SP ticket to contest assembly elections from Chandausi. He did not eventually contest as the seat went to Congress after the two parties tied up.

According to police officials, the dispute had arisen after the accused alleged that the road was infringing on their land. “The accused had asked Diwakar to stop work and look for an alternative route. Diwakar did not agree as work had already been allotted,” said a police official.

The Samajwadi Party, however, held the ruling BJP government responsible for the murder of its leader. “Killer government. Attack by the goons of the BJP on those raising the voice against the government. The killing of Dalit leader Chhote Lal Diwakar is sad. The culprits must be punished.

