Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to Gurgaon hospital after complaining of bodyache, joint pain

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav Wednesday got admitted to Gurgaon’s Medanta hospital with complaints of “bodyache and joint pain”.

According to sources, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was brought to the hospital on Wednesday evening.

“He was brought with complaints of bodyache and joint pain and has been admitted in the ward where he is undergoing treatment,” said a source.

Yadav had received his first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine last month, on June 7. In October last year, he had tested positive for Coronavirus and had similarly been admitted at Medanta hospital in Gurgaon, where he underwent treatment.

The 81-year-old founder of the SP has completed three terms as Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister and has also served as India’s Defence Minister.