Toggle Menu
SP leader files complaint over morphed image of Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadavhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/sp-leader-files-complaint-over-morphed-image-of-mayawati-akhilesh-yadav-5562066/

SP leader files complaint over morphed image of Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav

Earlier, a video of BJP state president and Chandauli MP Mahendra Nath Pandey allegedly referring to a remark made about BSP chief Mayawati triggered a backlash on Tuesday.

Samajwadi Party, Lohia Vahini, mayawati morphed image, BSP-Sp alliance, lok sabha elections, UP polls, Akhilesh Yadav morphed image, indian express
Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav with Bahujan Samaj Party Supreemo Mayawati.

Samajwadi Party’s Lohia Vahini Mahanagar president Munna Malik has filed a complaint in Mathura against a person for allegedly posting a morphed image of BSP president Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav along with a derogatory comment on Facebook.

“We registered the FIR on Tuesday against a person for allegedly posting morphed photos of Mayawati and Akhilesh. The post also made derogatory comment about the leaders. We have registered the FIR under IT Act and have started a probe. We need to confirm if the social media account is real. The case has been registered on the complaint of SP’s Lohia Vahini leader Munna Malik,” said circle officer of City Kotwali police station, Vijay Sankar Mishra, adding that they have forwarded the complaint to the cyber cell.

“Things like these hurt feelings of party workers. Strict action should be taken against people involved in such acts,” Munna said.

Earlier, a video of BJP state president and Chandauli MP Mahendra Nath Pandey allegedly referring to a remark made about BSP chief Mayawati triggered a backlash on Tuesday. Pandey made the remarks while giving a speech in his constituency.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 India warns Pakistan envoy on phone call to Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz
2 BJP’s Ayodhya move aimed at Lok Sabha elections: Mayawati
3 Religious leaders to lay bricks for Ram temple on February 21