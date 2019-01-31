SP leader files complaint over morphed image of Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party’s Lohia Vahini Mahanagar president Munna Malik has filed a complaint in Mathura against a person for allegedly posting a morphed image of BSP president Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav along with a derogatory comment on Facebook.

“We registered the FIR on Tuesday against a person for allegedly posting morphed photos of Mayawati and Akhilesh. The post also made derogatory comment about the leaders. We have registered the FIR under IT Act and have started a probe. We need to confirm if the social media account is real. The case has been registered on the complaint of SP’s Lohia Vahini leader Munna Malik,” said circle officer of City Kotwali police station, Vijay Sankar Mishra, adding that they have forwarded the complaint to the cyber cell.

“Things like these hurt feelings of party workers. Strict action should be taken against people involved in such acts,” Munna said.

Earlier, a video of BJP state president and Chandauli MP Mahendra Nath Pandey allegedly referring to a remark made about BSP chief Mayawati triggered a backlash on Tuesday. Pandey made the remarks while giving a speech in his constituency.