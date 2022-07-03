scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 03, 2022
Must Read

SP dissolves all national, state exec bodies with immediate effect, but retains party’s UP chief

The party's Uttar Pradesh president Naresh Uttam will, however, continue to remain in his position

By: PTI | Lucknow |
July 3, 2022 1:19:43 pm
After setback in recent Lok Sabha bypoll debackle, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is trying ti revamp party. (Twitter/yadavakhilesh)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday dissolved the national, state and district executive bodies of all its organisations, including the youth and the women’s wing, with immediate effect.

Though no official reason has been given, the move is seen as an attempt to revamp the SP after the Lok Sabha bypoll debacle in the party’s bastions Rampur and Azamgarh.

The party’s Uttar Pradesh president Naresh Uttam will, however, continue to remain in his position, the party said.

“The national president of Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav, except for the state president of the party, with immediate effect dissolved party’s national, state and district executive bodies. National presidents, state presidents, district presidents of all the party’s organisations, including youth and women’s wings, have also been dissolved,” the party said on its Twitter handle.

Best of Express Premium
NITI Aayog-commissioned report which studied 3 orders by Supreme Court, 2...Premium
NITI Aayog-commissioned report which studied 3 orders by Supreme Court, 2...
Tavleen Singh writes: Islamism has no place in IndiaPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Islamism has no place in India
‘The biggest problem is our dependence on imported energy, which is 4% of...Premium
‘The biggest problem is our dependence on imported energy, which is 4% of...
A Letter From Silchar, Assam: Down a town, on a boat with a bodyPremium
A Letter From Silchar, Assam: Down a town, on a boat with a body
More Premium Stories >>

“The party is gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the focus is to strengthen the organisation to take on the BJP with full force,” a senior party leader said.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 03: Latest News
Advertisement