SP can’t wait any longer for tie-up with Congress in MP: Akhilesh Yadav

Yadav’s decision is a major blow for Congress’ attempt to showcase a united front against the ruling BJP for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (File) Yadav’s decision is a major blow for Congress’ attempt to showcase a united front against the ruling BJP for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (File)

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday said it will no longer wait for the Congress to decide on an alliance for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

The SP’s move came days after BSP chief Mayawati ruled out any alliance with that party for Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

Speaking to the media in Lucknow, SP national president Akhilesh Yadav said that his party will no longer wait for the Congress, and that they are already in talks with Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) for MP and Chhattisgarh elections and will do the same with the BSP.

“SP will contest in MP and will talk to GGP and BSP. Congress made us wait for so long… We cannot wait anymore,” the SP chief said. “In Chhattisgarh, we are in talks with GGP… We will also talk to BSP. No one waits in politics. Our vote share might be low but we are number four in MP.”

The Congress said in New Delhi that it had not been planning an alliance with the SP in Madhya Pradesh. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said there had been a possibility of alliance with BSP in Chhattisgarh and MP.

