SP, BSP train guns on govt over law & order, BJP hits back

Both Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati on Monday hit out at the BJP government in the state over the law and order situation. While Akhilesh said that “Uttar Pradesh has become Hatya (murder) Pradesh” with “growing incidents of fake encounters, murders, rape and loot”, the BSP chief said there the state has become a “jungle raj” of “mob lynching”.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Akhilesh also slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre, alleging that it was trying to give a new definition to democracy through Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax Department.

“There are new things in democracy now, and we have to learn from the BJP what institutional control is. No political party in the past had established institutional control like this and we can learn from the BJP. The fear of ED and the CBI are now (part of) the new democracy of India. They want to do politics on fear and hate,” Akhilesh said.

Meanwhile, BSP chief without naming anyone said that investigating agencies have been misused by all the government, be it at the state or the central level till date. “Isi prakar ab tak rahi sabhi rajya sarkaron veh kendra sarkaron ne bhi sabhi janch agencies ka ape apne rajnaitik swartha mein kafi durupyog kiya hai, jo kisi se chipa nahi hai. (Similarly, till today all the state as well central governments have misused investigating agencies for their personal political benefits, which is not hidden),” she tweeted.

Reacting sharply to the allegations of both the BSP and SP chiefs, UP minister and government spokesperson Srikant Sharma said, “SP and BSP should not misguide the people of the state”.

He said that both SP and BSP are under illusion after having lost the elections badly. He said that while Akhilesh is working as a follower of the Congress, BSP chief has forgotten how doctors were killed inside the jail in her regime and how mafias were given political patronage and alleged that ministers used to give shelter to criminals in their own vehicles during the SP regime.

State BJP chief Swatantradev Singh also hit back at SP chief, asking why the former chief minister was afraid. “Both, the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and ED (Enforcement Directorate) are autonomous organisations, and those involved in corruption are being probed. Why is Akhilesh Yadav afraid?” Singh told reporters here.