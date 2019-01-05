SP, BSP silent on Maya-Akhilesh meet, speculation on seat-sharing

BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav are believed to have met in Delhi on Friday, fueling speculation that both parties are inching closer to a seat-sharing formula for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi.

There is no word from both parties on the meeting.

The development holds significance as sources said that a senior Congress leader had recently approached senior SP leaders to explore the potential inclusion of the Congress in an alliance that so far only has the SP, BSP and the RLD.

After the recently held Assembly polls in five states, which BJP lost three states to the Congress, all the parties have begun preparations for the Lok Sabha elections.

It is believed that the SP is in favour of accommodating a few more small regional parties in the alliance to cash in on the support of particular castes that these parties have in selected constituencies. Akhilesh is also likely to visit Hyderabad soon and meet Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to discuss an anti-BJP front.

It is also believed that Mayawati may hold a meeting of senior BSP leaders and key functionaries in Delhi on Saturday to discuss future programmes of the party. The SP and the BSP had previously allied together in Lok Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, defeating the BJP on three seats.