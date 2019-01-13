SP-BSP alliance for LS polls in UP: A tie-up of anti-progress forces, says Yogi, other BJP leaders

As Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati announced their alliance for the Lok Sabha elections in Lucknow on Saturday, 550 km away in Delhi, the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh leadership told party workers that those who did not like development, growth, and prosperity in the country had joined hands against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the BJP national convention, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said any Opposition alliance for Lok Sabha polls will bring anarchy, corruption and political instability.

“This is not an alliance with any good intention, or for any good cause. Those who did not like to see each other’s face because of caste rivalries, those who did not even greet each other as a matter of courtesy, have today said they want to come together in an alliance,” Adityanath said.

The BJP respects “Ram and roti”, and has emphasised on development of all sections of the society, he said.

“The BJP will do even better than in 2014,” Adityanath said.

In 2014, the BJP won 71 of the state’s 80 Lok Sabha seats, with ally Apna Dal winning two.

Rajya Sabha member and BJP national media head Anil Baluni said the SP-BSP alliance has exposed the Congress’s “haisiyat (status)”. He said, “In UP, which has 80 seats, Congress has got two (Amethi and Rae Bareli) in donation. The SP-BSP alliance has clearly shown the real status of the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi.”

Maintaining that the Congress will get five seats in Bihar, Baluni said, “They have no ground in West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and others.”

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said, “Akhilesh Yadav-ji, Mayawati-ji, kar lijiye yeh note, ab pichhdon ka, Daliton ka, garibon ka, nahi bikega vote… woh vote mananiya Narendra Modi-ji ke saath khada hai, woh janata Modi-ji ke saath khadi hai… (Akhilesh and Mayawati, please note, the votes of the backwards, the Dalits, and the poor are not for sale. Those votes are standing with Narendra Modi.)”

Maurya said SP and BSP are “saampnath” (snake) and “nevlanaath” (mongoose), between whom there can be no friendship.

Dinesh Sharma, the state’s other deputy CM, said the policy, intention and leadership of the SP-BSP alliance were dodgy – both parties criticise the Congress for corruption, but support Congress governments in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

“This is an alliance for a very short time. This is an alliance of two opposite ideologies, which will break,” he said. He claimed the BJP will win more than 74 seats in UP.