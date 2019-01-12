Alliance is for anarchy, corruption, political instability: Adityanath on SP-BSP tie-up

Hours after the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj party announced their alliance for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday called the tie-up as an alliance for anarchy, corruption and political instability in the state.

Advertising

“Those who did not like each other are talking about a maha gathbandhan (grand alliance). This is an alliance for corruption, anarchy and political instability,” Yogi was quoted as saying by PTI.

Following months of deliberations and speculations, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati came together to formally announce the alliance and seat-sharing formula for the Parliamentary elections. Both SP and BSP will contest on 38 seats in the upcoming elections leaving just two seats for the Congress- Rae Bareli and Amethi- which failed to make a space for itself in the grand alliance. Two more seats have been left for the future alliance.

Meanwhile, CM Adityanath asserted that in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the BJP will perform better than it did in 2014 and a “strong and capable” government under Modi’s leadership will be formed again.

“Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the BJP brought the country out of this state of limbo through welfare schemes for all sections of the society and good governance,” he said.

Along with Adityanath, Prime Minister Modi also criticised the alliance between the two regional parties while addressing the BJP’s two-day national convention at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi.

“We want a strong government so that we can put an end to corruption. These days there is a failed experiment taking place in the country which is known as the grand alliance. They have all gathered together to make a helpless government. They don’t want a strong government which will lead to shutdown of their shops,” Modi said.

Akhilesh, on the other hand, told BJP as well as his own party workers that he would regard any disrespect towards Mayawati as his own disrespect.

Advertising

Yadav, on the other hand, told BJP as well as his own party workers that he would consider any disrespect towards Mayawati as his own disrespect. “Adarniya Mayawati ji ka samman mera samman hai..agar Mayawati ji ka koi apman karta hai to mera apmaan hai,” Akhilesh said.