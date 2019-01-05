SP, BSP agree on alliance for LS polls: SP leader

The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have agreed to an alliance ahead for the Lok Sabha elections, an SP leader said Saturday. A formal announcement on the “gathbandhan” between the two key parties in Uttar Pradesh is likely later this month, SP’s national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary told PTI.

He said Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati had given their in-principle approval for an alliance after a series of meetings. The two leaders also met on Friday, he said.

It is believed that the SP is in favour of accommodating a few more small regional parties in the alliance to cash in on the support of particular castes that these parties have in selected constituencies. Akhilesh is also likely to visit Hyderabad soon and meet Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to discuss an anti-BJP front.

It is also believed that Mayawati may hold a meeting of senior BSP leaders and key functionaries in Delhi on Saturday to discuss future programmes of the party. The SP and the BSP had previously allied together in Lok Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, defeating the BJP on three seats.