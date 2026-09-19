Monsoon retreat begins even as 43% of India remains rain deficit

The southwest monsoon has begun a timely retreat from the northwestern parts of India even as nearly 43 per cent of the country’s geographical area remains in a rain deficit.

“The southwest monsoon has withdrawn from some parts of west Rajasthan,” The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday, adding that this withdrawal is close to the climatological normal (September 17), with a deviation of four days.

As of Saturday, the line of monsoon withdrawal has passed through Rajasthan’s Ramgarh, Mohangarh, Phalodi and Khajuwala areas.

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The national weather agency further said that the monsoon will retreat from more parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Kutch-Saurashtra within the next three to four days.