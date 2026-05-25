Southwest monsoon unlikely to hit Kerala on May 26, state remains on ‘yellow’ alert

The latest weekly forecast, issued on May 21, mentioned that Kerala onset would occur sometime during May 28-June 3.

Even as it braces for heavy rainfall, with the entire state remaining on ‘yellow’ (maintain watch) alert till May 28, the southwest monsoon seems unlikely to hit Kerala on May 26 as was earlier forecast.

For the past four to five days, with the monsoon advance still hovering over the Andaman Sea and neighbourhood areas, the IMD has avoided the mention of onset over Kerala in its daily forecasts. The latest weekly forecast, issued on May 21, mentioned that Kerala onset would occur sometime during May 28-June 3.

On Sunday, the IMD said, “Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, Comorin Area, southwest, southeast and east central Bay of Bengal along with remaining parts of the Andaman Sea during the next two to three days.”