After a brief lull, monsoon advances into Pune, Alibaug, Gaya; onset over Mumbai in 48 hrs

The southwest monsoon has advanced into Pune and Alibaug, ending a prolonged dry spell across Maharashtra. (File/Representative)

The southwest monsoon finally progressed into some parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, while covering Karnataka on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Monday, “The monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, remaining parts of Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and central Arabian Sea.”

The southwest monsoon had last advanced on June 15 along the eastern India regions. With the latest monsoon progress, the northern limit of the monsoon now passes through Alibaug, Pune, Nizamabad, Dantewada, Balangir, Sundargarh, Chatra, Gaya and Muzaffarpur.

Pune and neighbouring areas experienced light showers on Sunday and Monday, while the Met has forecast thunderstorms over the district till June 25, mostly during evening hours. The normal onset day for the monsoon over Pune is June 10. Pune’s rainfall deficit this season stands at 87 per cent. Normally, the monsoon used to cover Maharashtra by June 15.