Monsoon arrives over Telangana, covers more areas in North Eastern India

Met officials confirmed the weather system is tracking on time across the peninsula, with heavy rainfall warnings and orange alerts active for coastal regions through midweek.

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruJun 8, 2026 04:23 PM IST
IMD monsoon arrival MaharashtraThe southwest monsoon maintains its steady advance, crossing into southern Maharashtra and Telangana while triggering heavy downpours down south. (File)
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The Southwest Monsoon has maintained a steady progress stride for the fourth straight day since its June 4 onset this year. With its latest advance Monday, the monsoon has made an onset over Solapur and Harnai in Southern Maharashtra, and entered Telangana while covering more areas in Karnataka, Southern Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, “The southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Telangana, along with more areas of the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal on Monday.”

As of Monday, the northern limit of the monsoon passed Harnai, Solapur, Kalaburagi, Nandyal, Chennai, Kailashahar, Lamding, and North Lakhimpur.

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Mawsynram, considered one of the world’s wettest places, recorded 110 mm of rainfall Monday. Northern Kerala districts and coastal and northern districts of Karnataka remain on “orange” alert until Wednesday.

The Met office has also forecast widespread moderate to heavy rain over Goa, Konkan, and Madhya Maharashtra till June 10.

Over the next 2 to 3 days, the monsoon is likely to advance into more areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, the remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, and the remaining parts of the Northeastern region.

Southern peninsular India has been experiencing vigorous monsoons over the past week, with Kerala, coastal Karnataka, and Meghalaya experiencing heavy showers.

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Except in Northeast India, where the progress is marginally delayed, the monsoon has arrived either early or on time.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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