Monsoon arrives over Telangana, covers more areas in North Eastern India

The southwest monsoon maintains its steady advance, crossing into southern Maharashtra and Telangana while triggering heavy downpours down south. (File)

The Southwest Monsoon has maintained a steady progress stride for the fourth straight day since its June 4 onset this year. With its latest advance Monday, the monsoon has made an onset over Solapur and Harnai in Southern Maharashtra, and entered Telangana while covering more areas in Karnataka, Southern Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, “The southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Telangana, along with more areas of the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal on Monday.”

As of Monday, the northern limit of the monsoon passed Harnai, Solapur, Kalaburagi, Nandyal, Chennai, Kailashahar, Lamding, and North Lakhimpur.