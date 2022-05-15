Southwest monsoon to hit Andaman Sea today, IMD warns of heavy rainfall spells during next five days

The Southwest monsoon will arrive over the South Andaman Sea, Nicobar islands, and Southeast Bay of Bengal Sunday, the India Meteorological Department has said. Once realised, the monsoon will arrive over the islands nearly a week ahead of its normal schedule.

As the monsoon winds are likely to strengthen over these regions in the coming days, the islands are set to experience enhanced rainfall with warning of heavy spells (64.5mm to 115.4mm in 24 hours) during the next five days accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

In fact, the Met department has placed Kerala and Tamil Nadu along Mahe and Lakshadweep on a high alert ahead of the heavy to very heavy rainfall (64.4mm to 204.4mm in 24 hours) forecast till Monday.

“Due to strong westerly winds flowing from the Arabian Sea towards the southern peninsular India, isolated heavy rains are predicted over Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Mahe, Lakshadweep till May 16,” said the IMD’s weather report on Sunday morning.

Between March 1 and May 14, southern peninsular India recorded 109mm, which was a 43 per cent surplus. Kerala has received above-normal rainfall and it seems wet days will continue with the Southwest monsoon all set to make an early onset this year.

The rainfall departures over the southern states during the ongoing pre-monsoon season this year stand at—Karnataka (82 per cent), Andaman and Nicobar (79 per cent), Kerala (73 per cent), Puducherry (59 per cent), Lakshadweep (39 per cent) and Tamil Nadu (21 per cent).