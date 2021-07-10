Southwest monsoon revives, to cover parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and UP today

Heavy rainfall due to the southwest monsoon will continue till July 13, IMD said. (File photo)

The southwest monsoon will revive on Saturday, with easterly winds intensifying and covering parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said lower-level easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal have extended northwestwards, making conditions favourable for the further advancement of the monsoon.

The weather department has also predicted heavy rainfall from Saturday in several states and Union Territories, including Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, under the influence of the southwest monsoon.

“Strong winds between the speed of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over southwest, west-central Arabian Sea, northeast Arabian Sea and along and off the Gujarat coast; Lakshadweep area and along and off the Kerala and Karnataka coasts; south Bay of Bengal,” the department said.

According to the weather agency’s bulletin, thunderstorms and lighting are highly likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh.

In Delhi, the department has predicted light rain or thundershowers on Saturday. The minimum temperature in Delhi will settle at 24.1 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to be 38.2 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorms and dust storms with lightning and gusty winds up to 40-50 kmph are also very likely in West Rajasthan.

In Mumbai, the IMD has issued an orange alert for the Konkan region — Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg — indicating heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places for three days starting July 11.

Fishermen have been advised against venturing out to sea.