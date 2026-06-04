Southwest monsoon hits Kerala as IMD issues rain alert till June 7

Kerala has been reporting heavy rainfall over the past few days, but the IMD maintains some criteria, all of which, when satisfactorily met, declare the monsoon onset.(Express file photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday announced the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala, marking the beginning of the four-month-long season.

The normal onset date is June 1, with a deviation of seven days.

The IMD has issued a ‘yellow’ alert warning of continuing heavy rainfall (70 – 110mm in 24 hours) for all districts of Kerala till June 7.

This year, the Met department has forecast below-normal rainfall over the country. Quantitatively, it is expected to be 90 per cent of the Long Period Average, which is 870 mm (1971-2020). This subdued rainfall forecast is mainly in view of the developing El Nino condition — a global, naturally occurring ocean-atmospheric phenomenon along the equatorial Pacific Ocean. El Nino, during which the ocean surface along the Pacific is warmer than usual, is known to suppress summer monsoon and drive extreme temperatures over India.