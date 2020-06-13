Southwest monsoon onset in Mumbai likely in 48 hrs: IMD

IMD has issued an ‘orange alert’ for the entire Konkan coast, including Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar for Sunday. (Photo by Nirmal Harindran) IMD has issued an ‘orange alert’ for the entire Konkan coast, including Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar for Sunday. (Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

After missing its onset date, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Friday conditions were favourable for the arrival of the southwest monsoon over Mumbai in the next 48 hours. The onset of monsoon over the city was expected around June 11. Last year, Mumbai had witnessed its most delayed monsoon onset in 45 years on June 20.

“The conditions are favourable for further advancement of monsoon in some more parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, over the next 48 hours. A warning for heavy rainfall has been issued,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director-general, western region, IMD.

Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts are very likely to receive heavy rain at isolated places on Saturday, according to the IMD’s district forecast and warnings. An ‘orange alert’ has been issued for Sunday for the entire Konkan coast, including Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar, for heavy to very heavy rain at isolated areas, it said.

On Thursday, the city weather bureau had declared the onset of the southwest monsoon over parts of south Konkan and south-central Maharashtra. It has further advanced into some parts of Vidarbha Friday and is expected to cover the entire state within the next 48 hours.

The monsoon, IMD said, has advanced into parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on Friday with the onset line passing through Harnai in Ratnagiri district and Beed, Baramati and Wardha.

“Under the influence of low-pressure area, scattered heavy to very heavy rain with isolated extremely heavy rainfall are likely over Konkan and Goa. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha are likely during the next 24 hours,” IMD said.

Meanwhile, thunderstorm and heavy rainfall was reported at isolated places over Marathwada on Friday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall was also reported at isolated places over south Konkan-Goa.

Malvan in Sindhudurg district received 160 mm of rain, followed by Devgad at 140 mm in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday. Dapoli in Ratnagiri district, which was battered by Cyclone Nisarga, received 21 mm of rainfall in the same time period.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd