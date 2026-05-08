Monsoon 2026 update: IMD predicts ‘timely’ May 20 arrival in Andaman Sea

Many parts of southern peninsular India are already experiencing pre-monsoon showers accompanied by thunder and lightning. File Photo

The Southwest Monsoon is most likely to make a timely onset over the Andaman Sea around May 20, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Thursday.

“The Southwest Monsoon onset is likely over parts of the South Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea and the Andaman and Nicobar islands towards the end of the week, May 14-20,” IMD said.

The weather bureau said southwesterly winds will prevail during the third week of May and strengthen at lower and mid-level tropospheric latitudes along the Bay of Bengal-Northeast India boundary.

As a result, IMD said, “Light to moderate intensity rainfall over a widespread area of places, with some isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the south peninsular India during many days of the week, May 14 – 20.”