Monsoon at Kerala’s doorstep but likely to miss June 1 onset

The normal monsoon onset date over Kerala, which marks the commencement of the season over the country, is June 1 with a likely deviation of 7 days. (File Photo)

The southwest monsoon is most likely to miss its date with Kerala on June 1 this year.

The normal monsoon onset date over Kerala, which marks the commencement of the season over the country, is June 1 with a likely deviation of 7 days.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said Saturday the conditions were favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon over to southern peninsular India, including Kerala and Tamil Nadu in the coming week.

The Met office said, “The monsoon advance was likely into some more parts of southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep islands, some parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, some more parts of southwest, west-central, east-central and northeast Bay of Bengal and remaining parts of southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 4 to 5 days.”