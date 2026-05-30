Monsoon at Kerala’s doorstep but likely to miss June 1 onset

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The southwest monsoon is most likely to miss its date with Kerala on June 1 this year.
The normal monsoon onset date over Kerala, which marks the commencement of the season over the country, is June 1 with a likely deviation of 7 days.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said Saturday the conditions were favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon over to southern peninsular India, including Kerala and Tamil Nadu in the coming week.
The Met office said, “The monsoon advance was likely into some more parts of southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep islands, some parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, some more parts of southwest, west-central, east-central and northeast Bay of Bengal and remaining parts of southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 4 to 5 days.”
In 2023, the monsoon onset over Kerala was realised on June 8, whereas it had an early onset both in 2024 (May 30) and 2025 (May 24), as per the IMD data.
On Saturday, the monsoon progressed further into some more parts of southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep islands, Comorin area, southwest, southeast, west-central and east-central Bay of Bengal, and some parts of northeast Bay of Bengal.
This year, the all-India rainfall during the southwest monsoon is forecast to be below-normal and quantitatively remain 90 per cent of the Long Period Average of 870mm (1971-2020).
The monsoon onset over the Andaman Sea and neighbouring areas was realised on May 16 this year, which was nearly a week ahead of normal.
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