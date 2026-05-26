Southwest Monsoon: IMD predicts rainfall in Kerala, Lakshadweep; thundersquall in Karnataka

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast favourable conditions for the advance of the southwest monsoon into parts of the Arabian Sea, the Comorin Area, the Bay of Bengal, and the Andaman Sea during the next two to three days.
In a forecast bulletin issued on Tuesday, the weather agency predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep from 26 to 29 May.
It also predicted light to moderate rainfall in isolated places across Tamil Nadu, interior Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, Telangana, Rayalaseema, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the same period. This will be accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.
Coastal Maharashtra and Goa to also receive light to moderate rainfall in isolated places from May 26 and 28. Madhya Maharashtra to witness similar conditions on May 27 and 28.
The IMD has predicted thundersquall in Karnataka with wind speeds in the range 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph. The conditions are likely to persist in South Interior Karnataka from May 26 to 29.
Warning for this weather phenomenon, characterised by severe convective storms driven by extreme temperature differences, comes during a period of heatwaves and extreme temperatures across the country.
The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre had earlier predicted a possibility of very heavy rainfall (64.5 mm – 115.5 mm) in coastal and hilly districts of the state on May 27.
The IMD has also predicted very heavy rainfall in isolated places across Assam and Meghalaya from 26 to 27 which will turn into heavy rainfall in these two states and Arunachal Pradesh from May 28 to 31.
Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive heavy rainfall in Isolated places on May 26, 30 and 31.
Following days of heatwave-like conditions in northern India, the region is likely to receive some relief as IMD predicts scattered light to moderate rainfall with accompanied by thunderstorms over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh on May 27. Rajasthan may witness similar weather conditions on May 28 and 29.
On May 28 and 29, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh and Delhi may witness thundersquall. West Uttar Pradesh and Eastern Uttar Pradesh will witness similar conditions on certain days between May 28 and 31.
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