Southwest Monsoon: IMD predicts rainfall in Kerala, Lakshadweep; thundersquall in Karnataka

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast favourable conditions for the advance of the southwest monsoon into parts of the Arabian Sea, the Comorin Area, the Bay of Bengal, and the Andaman Sea during the next two to three days.

In a forecast bulletin issued on Tuesday, the weather agency predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep from 26 to 29 May.

It also predicted light to moderate rainfall in isolated places across Tamil Nadu, interior Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, Telangana, Rayalaseema, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the same period. This will be accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.