Southwest monsoon delayed, may reach Kerala on June 3

THIS YEAR, the onset of the southwest monsoon will take place around June 3, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. The usual date for the monsoon to hit Kerala coast is June 1.

“The southwesterly winds could strengthen further gradually from June 1, resulting in enhancement of rainfall activity over Kerala. The monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to take place on June 3,” the Met department’s Sunday afternoon summary read.

Till Sunday morning, the IMD maintained the onset was to originally take place on May 31, as has been maintained for nearly a week now. After arriving over the Andaman Sea on May 21, the southwest monsoon covered the island and most areas of the Bay of Bengal, Maldives and Comorin regions.

After the latest advancement, which was realised on May 27, the monsoon has not made further progress till date. This coincided with the progress of cyclone Yaas, which had formed in the Bay of Bengal, crossed Odisha on May 26 and disturbed the ocean conditions over the Bay of Bengal.

The onset over Kerala is declared when 14 or more meteorological stations in Kerala record rainfall of 2.5 mm or more for two consecutive days anytime after May 10, along with appropriate values of the westerly winds and the outgoing longwave radiation (OLR) over the southeast Arabian Sea and neighbourhood regions.