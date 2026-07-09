Monsoon finally covers entire India, marking slowest advance since 2021

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the southwest monsoon has reached the entire country by Thursday. This year’s monsoon advance is the most delayed since 2021, when full coverage was reached on July 12.

“The southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and the north Arabian Sea on July 9. It covered the entire country on 09th July, one day after the normal date of covering entire India,” the IMD said in a statement.

During the past few years, the monsoon advance was realised earlier: 2025 (June 29), 2024 (July 02), 2023 (July 02), and 2022 (July 02).

The monsoon season has been largely erratic, with June remaining dry and recording a 40 per cent deficit in all-India rainfall. But since the start of July, the monsoon has remained active and made up for almost all of the previous month’s rain deficits.