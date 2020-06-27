Southwest monsoon covers entire country two weeks before normal date

Since its timely onset on June 1, the rainfall has been relatively good and well distributed this season so far. (Source: Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Since its timely onset on June 1, the rainfall has been relatively good and well distributed this season so far. (Source: Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The SouthwEST monsoon covered the entire country on Friday, completing its advance a fortnight earlier than its normal date. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday the monsoon had reached all parts of the country against the normal date of July 8. This is only the third time since 2011 when the monsoon advance was completed in June. Between 2011-2020, the earliest advance was in 2013 (June 16) and in 2018 (June 28).

Though the formation of cyclone Nisarga in the Arabian Sea posed a threat and had the potential to delay the monsoon’s progress from Maharashtra onwards, it was not realised. This is because favourable weather systems took birth soon after the cyclone hit, aiding further progress. The monsoon soon revived and made a swift advance over parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, east Uttar Pradesh and covered central India on time.

“The formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, which moved west-northwestwards along with a cyclonic circulation over central India, helped in the advance of the monsoon,” said Mohapatra.

Since its timely onset on June 1, the rainfall has been relatively good and well distributed this season so far. Quantitatively, 31 out of the total 36 meteorological sub-divisions in the country identified by IMD received rainfall ranging between normal to large excess.

Barring Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura and Tamil Nadu, the remaining states have recorded rainfall between normal to large excess this month.

From the time the monsoon makes its onset over a region, the window for kharif sowing opens and continues for the next month.

On kharif sowing this year, the IMD chief said, “June is the main sowing window for major parts of the country, except some areas in west Rajasthan. This year, there may not be any major impact on sowing and the rain so far will be beneficial.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd