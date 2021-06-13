Monsoon covers 80% of country’s area, expected to arrive in Delhi in 2-3 days

Continuing its rapid progress since its onset on June 3, the southwest monsoon on Sunday has now covered nearly 80 per cent of the geographical area of the country within 10 days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday afternoon said that the monsoon has reached the doorstep of Delhi, where it is most likely to arrive during the next two to three days. The normal dates for the onset of monsoon over Chandigarh and Delhi are June 26 and June 27 respectively.

By Sunday, the monsoon has covered the entire Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad and some parts of Haryana, Chandigarh and northern Punjab, covering nearly 80 per cent of the country’s geographical area.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon presently passes through Diu, Surat, Nandurbar, Bhopal, Nowang, Hamirpur, Barabanki, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Ambala and Amritsar.

By the middle of the week, monsoon is expected to cover eastern Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and remaining Madhya Pradesh and Punjab.

“Conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance further to the remaining parts of the country, except Rajasthan, during the next 48 hours,” the IMD officials said.

The low pressure system, prevailing over north Odisha and West Bengal, is set to intensify within the next two to three days. This will help the monsoon to progress.

There is a trough running between south Punjab till northwest Bay of Bengal, with the eastern end lying close to the low pressure system. These two systems, along with strong westerly winds coming in from the Arabian Sea, will bring heavy to very heavy spells of rainfall over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana and Vidarbha in Maharashtra during till Thursday.

Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh will receive heavy rain till June 17, the IMD has stated. Coastal Karnataka and Maharashtra will receive isolated heavy spells on Monday and Tuesday, the Met department said.

Since June, all states have reported either normal or above normal rainfall activity. This has led to 25 per cent above normal rainfall across the country till June 13. However, rainfall has been deficient over Kerala, Gujarat, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland and Assam during this period.