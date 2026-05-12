Early monsoon likely this year, may reach Andaman Sea by weekend, says IMD

This year, the IMD's first stage Long Range Forecast had suggested below average seasonal rainfall over the country. (ANI Photo)

The southwest monsoon is set to arrive over the Andaman Sea and neighbouring islands of Andaman and Nicobar islands later this week.

“Conditions are becoming favourable for onset of southwest monsoon likely over parts of south Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar Islands towards the end of this week,” India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its daily weather forecast issued on Tuesday.

If realised, it would be an onset over the south Andaman Sea by five to six days in advance. In 2025, the monsoon hit the Andaman Sea region on May 13.

Climatologically, the normal date for the monsoon onset over this region is around May 22, followed by its advance further westwards towards mainland India. The normal date for the monsoon onset over Kerala is June 1, and that marks the actual commencement of the four-month season. However, early onset has no links to the monsoon progress or rainfall quantum.