Monsoon advances into Karnataka, may reach Mumbai by June 15

Southwest Monsoon has advanced further into Karnataka, with IMD forecasting heavy rainfall in southern states and thunderstorm activity across north and central India.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readJun 6, 2026 12:33 PM IST
A man covers himself during rainfall as monsoon arrives, at Marine Drive, in Kochi, Kerala, Friday, June 5, 2026. (PTI Photo)A man covers himself during rainfall as monsoon arrives, at Marine Drive, in Kochi, Kerala, Friday, June 5, 2026. (PTI Photo)
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The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced till Karnataka and is expected to bring rain up to the Mumbai coastline by 10 to 15 June. According to the IMD, weather conditions remain favourable for the further advance of the monsoon.

The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall activity over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep for the next 2-3 days as moisture-laden monsoon winds strengthen.

Kerala, where Monsoon landed on June 4 is expected to have active rainfall.

Along with parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Northeastern states are likely to witness continued rainfall through the week.

Monsoon (Image via IMD)

Thunderstorm alert for next 24 hours

While monsoon rains strengthen in the south and parts of northwest India, central and east India are expected to experience thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds.

States including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand may witness intermittent rain, thunderstorm activity and gusty winds with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph in several areas with stronger squally winds possible in isolated places in the next 24 hrs. In some places, wind speeds could reach 70 kmph or more.

Very heavy rainfall expected in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

For June 7, the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kerala, with heavy rain likely in parts of Coastal Karnataka, interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

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In addition, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely over Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and the northeastern states.

The IMD said favourable meteorological conditions are in place for the monsoon to advance further over more parts of the Arabian Sea, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and adjoining regions by June 7.

Also Read | Decade’s driest monsoon looms: Met cuts estimate to 90% of 50-year average

Rainfall expected to intensify in Kerala, Karnataka by June 11

From June 9 to June 11, rainfall is expected to intensify further over parts of the west coast, including Kerala and Karnataka and Northeastern states with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to continue. Several northeastern states are also expected to receive persistent heavy rainfall during this period.

The IMD said favourable meteorological conditions remain in place for the monsoon to advance further over more parts of peninsular, central and eastern India over the next few days.

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