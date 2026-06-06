Monsoon advances into Karnataka, may reach Mumbai by June 15

A man covers himself during rainfall as monsoon arrives, at Marine Drive, in Kochi, Kerala, Friday, June 5, 2026. (PTI Photo)

The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced till Karnataka and is expected to bring rain up to the Mumbai coastline by 10 to 15 June. According to the IMD, weather conditions remain favourable for the further advance of the monsoon.

The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall activity over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep for the next 2-3 days as moisture-laden monsoon winds strengthen.

Kerala, where Monsoon landed on June 4 is expected to have active rainfall.

Along with parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Northeastern states are likely to witness continued rainfall through the week.

(Image via IMD) (Image via IMD)

Thunderstorm alert for next 24 hours

While monsoon rains strengthen in the south and parts of northwest India, central and east India are expected to experience thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds.