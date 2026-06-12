Monsoon moves deeper inland. Check the forecast here

The IMD has advised fishermen to stay away from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea coastlines until June 17, as the sea conditions are expected to be rough and dangerous. (Image credit- Canva)

The southwest monsoon moved deeper into eastern India on Friday. It spread across more areas of West Bengal, Bihar, and parts of Odisha and Jharkhand. At the same time, a western disturbance continued, bringing thunderstorms, gusty winds, and hailstorm activity across parts of northwest India, with isolated heavy rainfall in some areas.

This was shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a press release issued on June 12.

Heatwave warnings in central and south India

While the northern parts get some relief, a larger part of central and southern India remains a heat-prone area. The IMD has warned of heatwaves in Vidarbha until June 16, the longest period among all the affected areas. Heatwave warnings have also been given for Marathwada, Telangana, and West Rajasthan, where the dangerous heat is likely to stay until June 13. The hottest place in the country on Thursday was Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, where the temperature hit 46 °C, according to the data.