Monsoon moves deeper inland. Check the forecast here

Southwest monsoon advances across eastern India while IMD warns of persistent heatwave conditions in Vidarbha, Telangana and parts of Rajasthan.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readJun 12, 2026 07:47 PM IST
MonsoonThe IMD has advised fishermen to stay away from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea coastlines until June 17, as the sea conditions are expected to be rough and dangerous. (Image credit- Canva)
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The southwest monsoon moved deeper into eastern India on Friday. It spread across more areas of West Bengal, Bihar, and parts of Odisha and Jharkhand. At the same time, a western disturbance continued, bringing thunderstorms, gusty winds, and hailstorm activity across parts of northwest India, with isolated heavy rainfall in some areas.

This was shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in a press release issued on June 12.

Heatwave warnings in central and south India

While the northern parts get some relief, a larger part of central and southern India remains a heat-prone area. The IMD has warned of heatwaves in Vidarbha until June 16, the longest period among all the affected areas. Heatwave warnings have also been given for Marathwada, Telangana, and West Rajasthan, where the dangerous heat is likely to stay until June 13. The hottest place in the country on Thursday was Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, where the temperature hit 46 °C, according to the data.

Also Read | Searing heat, dust storm, then rain: Decoding Delhi’s ‘erractic’ June weather

Rainfall status

Some parts of Kerala received heavy to very heavy rain, with rainfall between 12 cm and 20 cm. Heavy rain was also reported in a few places across Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, western Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Fishermen advisory

Fishermen have been advised to stay away from parts of the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea from June 12 to June 17 due to rough seas, according to the IMD.

With the monsoon moving forward as expected and the western disturbance bringing extra rain to the north, the coming week looks to be a big one for weather across India. However, for the millions of people living in Vidarbha and Telangana, the wait for cooler and easier conditions goes on.

(Written by Paramita Datta, who is an intern with The Indian Express)

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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