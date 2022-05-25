Southwest monsoon to advance over parts of Bay of Bengal, Arabian Sea in next 48 hours

The southwest monsoon is likely to advance over parts of Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea during the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. The weather department also stated that no significant heatwave conditions are likely to occur over the country over the next five days, except in parts of Rajasthan.

Northwest India is likely to see a gradual rise in maximum temperature by 3 to 5 degree Celsius over the next five days, according to the weather forecast. While no significant temperature changes will affect central and East India on Wednesday, they are likely to see a gradual rise in temperature thereafter.

In its latest update, the IMD has said, “Conditions are favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon over some parts of southwest Arabian Sea, some more parts of southeast Arabian Sea, Maldives and Comorin area, South and East-central Bay of Bengal and some parts of northeast Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours.”

Moderate rainfall is likely over northeast India, while Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to witness thunderstorms during the next five days, the weather department said.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on May 28 and 29. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will witness isolated rainfall over the weekend.