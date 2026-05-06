El Niño threat: South Asia braces for below-average monsoon in 2026, says climate forum

The outlook is in line with India’s Long Range Forecast by the India Meteorological Department. (AI Image)

Most South Asian countries are likely to receive below-average rainfall during the upcoming Southwest Monsoon season, according to a consensus forecast released by the South Asian Climate Outlook Forum (SASCOF).

The outlook, issued during the SASCOF-34 meet hosted by the Maldives in late April, is in line with India’s Long Range Forecast by the India Meteorological Department, which has projected seasonal rainfall at 92 per cent of the Long Period Average.

Factoring in the strong possibility of the development of El Niño, met experts from the South Asian countries said, “Below normal rainfall is most likely over South Asia during June-September, particularly over the central parts. Some areas in the north-west and north-east and extreme southern regions are likely to receive normal or above normal rainfall during this period.”