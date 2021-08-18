scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Must Read

Southwest monsoon set to revive in north India from August 19, says IMD

The IMD said the current rainfall spell over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Jharkhand, and parts of West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Sikkim will continue till August 19

By: Press Trust of India | New Delhi |
August 18, 2021 5:53:25 pm
Southwest Monsoon is set to revive in north India from August 19, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said; Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh to witness rainfallFile image of waterlogging in Delhi after heavy rains. (PTI photo)

After a gap of nearly two weeks, the Southwest Monsoon is set to revive in north India from August 19, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

The IMD said scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls are very likely over east Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand from August 19 to 21.

Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and west UP are likely to witness rainfall activity from August 20-21.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are also very likely over Uttarakhand on August 19 and 20.

Fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls are also very likely over Bihar from August 20-22.

The IMD said the current rainfall spell over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim will continue till August 19.

It said fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls are very likely over Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal on August 18 and 19; over Madhya Pradesh from August 18 to 20; and over Telangana and Chhattisgarh on August 18.

The IMD said widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely to continue over northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim during the next two days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 18: Latest News

Advertisement
X