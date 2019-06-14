Southern Railways to staff: Use either English or Hindi… regional language should be avoided

The Southern Railways, in an order issued Wednesday, said official communication between the Divisional Control Office and the Station Masters should be either in Hindi or English. This, the Railways said, was to prevent “either side not understanding what is being said”.

In a letter dated June 12, Chief Transportation Planning Manager (CTPM) R Siva wrote, “The communication between the Divisional Control Office and the Station Masters should be either in English or in Hindi and the use of regional language should be avoided to prevent either side not understanding what is being said.”

The letter was addressed to Section Controllers, Station Staff, Traffic Inspectors and Station Masters of the Chennai division.

Siva said the move would improve communication between officials.

“The objective of the above exercise is to improve communication between the Control Office and the Station Masters. It is the responsibility of the Control Office to ensure that every instruction passed by it to the Station Masters is clear and comprehended,” his letter read.

Speaking to ANI, Gajanan Mallya, GM, South Central Railway said the notice issued by Southern Railways, directing station masters to communicate to control room in English or Hindi, was given only for operating part of it, so that they understand and do not misinterpret railway signals.

Below is the circular issued