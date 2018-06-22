Southern Railway introduces special trains for July-September, extension for already existing special trains

Chennai Central – Ernakulam Junction (Train No.82631) Suvidha special train will leave Chennai Central at 8 pm on 17th August 2018 and reach Ernakulam Junction at 8:45 am the next day. (Representational Image) Chennai Central – Ernakulam Junction (Train No.82631) Suvidha special train will leave Chennai Central at 8 pm on 17th August 2018 and reach Ernakulam Junction at 8:45 am the next day. (Representational Image)

In its effort to meet the increased rush, the Southern Railways on Friday announced its special train services for the routes of Chennai to Ernakulam, Tambaram to Kollam, and Chennai to Nagercoil during the period of July-September. In a press release, the Southern Railways informed about the details of the newly launched trains and other services:

Weekly special fare special trains between Chennai Central – Ernakulam Junction

Chennai Central – Ernakulam Junction special fare special train (Train No. 06005) will leave Chennai Central at 8 pm on Fridays and reach Ernakulam Junction at 08:45 am, the next day from a period of July 6 to September 28

Ernakulam Junction – Chennai Central special fare special train (Train No.06006) will leave Ernakulam Junction at 07:00 pm and reach Chennai Central at 07:20 am, the next day.

Train No. 06005 Chennai Central – Ernakulam Jn. special fare special train will stop at Ernakulam Town also.

Train No. 06006 Ernakulam Junction – Chennai Central special fare special train will stop at Perambur also.

Composition: AC 2-tier: 1, AC 3 tier: 2, Sleeper Class: 12 and Luggage-cum-brake van – two coaches.

Stoppages: Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Ottapalam, Thrissur and Aluva.

Suvidha special trains between Chennai Central – Ernakulam Junction

Chennai Central – Ernakulam Junction (Train No.82631) Suvidha special train will leave Chennai Central at 8 pm on 17th August 2018 and reach Ernakulam Junction at 8:45 am the next day.

Ernakulam Junction – Chennai Central Suvidha special train will leave Ernakulam Junction at 07:00 pm on Sundays 15th July 2018, 19th & 26th August 2018 & 16th Septemeber 2018 to reach Chennai Central at 07.20 hrs. the next day.

Composition: AC 2-tier: 1, AC 3-tier: 2, Sleeper Class: 12 and Luggage-cum-brake van: 2 coaches.

Stoppages: Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Ottapalam, Thrissur and Aluva.

Chennai Central – Ernakulam Junction Suvidha special train (Train No.82631) will also stop at Ernakulam Town

Ernakulam Junction – Chennai Central Suvidha special train (Train No.82632) will also stop at Perambur.

Tri-weekly special fare special trains between Tambaram – Kollam

Tambaram – Kollam tri-weekly special fare special train (Train No. 06027) will leave Tambaram at 05:30 pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from July 2, 2018 to September 28, 2018 and reach Kollam at 10:00 am the next day.

Kollam – Tambaram tri-weekly special fare special train (Train No.06028) will leave Kollam at 11:30 am on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from July 3, 2018 to September 29, 2018 and reach Tambaram at 03:30 am the next day.

Composition: AC 3-tier: 2, Sleeper Class: 7, General Second Class: 3 and Luggage-cum-brake van: 2 coaches.

Stoppages: Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vriddhachalam, Tiruchchirappalli, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tiruttangal, Sivakasi, Srivilliputtur, Rajapalayam, Sankarankovil, Pambakovil Shandy, Kadayanallur, Tenkasi, Sengottai, Bhagavathipuram, Aryankavu, Tenmalai, Edaman, Punalur, Auvaneeswaram, Kottarakara and Kundara.

Special fare special trains between Chennai Central – Nagercoil

Chennai Central – Nagercoil special fare special train will leave Chennai Central at 08:00 am on Tuesdays and reach Nagercoil Junction at 11.05 hours the next day from July 3, 2018 to September 25, 2018

Nagercoil – Chennai Central special fare special train (Train No.06008) will leave Nagercoil at 5 pm on Wednesdays and reach Chennai Central at 07.20 hrs the next day from July 4, 2018, to September 26, 2018.

Composition: AC First Class – 1, AC 3-tier – 2, Sleeper Class – 9, General Second Class – 6 & Luggage-cum-brake van – 2 coaches.

Stoppages: Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Satur, Kovilpatti, Tirunelveli and Valliyur.

Train No. 06008 Nagercoil – Chennai Central special fare special train will also stop at Perambu.

Extension of special train services

The service of following special trains between Ernakulam Junction-Hyderabad and Kochuveli-Hyderabad will continue during the month of July 2018:

Weekly special fare special train between Ernakulam Jn and Hyderabad

Ernakulam Junction – Hyderabad Weekly special fare (Train No. 07118) special train has been extended from July 5, 2018, to July 26, 2018. The train will leave Ernakulam Junction at 9:45 pm on Thursdays and reach Hyderabad at 10:55 pm, the next day.

Train No.07117 Hyderabad- Ernakulam Jn Weekly special fare special train has been extended from 04th July 2018 to 25th July 2018. The train will leave Hyderabad at 12.50 hrs. on Wednesdays and reach Ernakulam Jn at 17.30 hrs. the next day.

Composition: AC 2-tier – 1, AC 3-tier – 1, Sleeper Class – 16 and Luggage-cum-brake van – 2 coaches.

Stoppages: Aluva, Thrisur, Ottapalam, Palakkad Junction, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Chittoor, Tirupati, Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Tenali, Guntur, Piduguralla, Nalgonda and Secunderabad.

Weekly special trains from between Kochuveli and Hyderabad

Kochuveli – Hyderabad weekly special fare special train (Train No.07116) has been extended from July 9, 2018 to July 30, 2018. The train will leave Kochuveli at 07:45 am on Mondays and will reach Hyderabad at o2:00 pm on Tuesdays.

Hyderabad- Kochuveli weekly special fare special train (Train No. 07115) has been extended from 07th July 2018 to 28th July 2018. The train will leave Hyderabad at 21.00 hrs. on Saturdays and reach Hyderabad at 03.20 hrs. on Mondays.

Composition: AC 2-tier Coach: 1, AC 3-tier Coach: 1, Sleeper Class Coaches: 16 & Luggage- cum-brake van: 2 coaches.

Stoppages: Kollam, Kayankulam, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrisur, Ottapalam, Palakkad Junction, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Vaniyambadi, Ambur, Katpadi, Chittoor, Tirupati, Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Tenali, Guntur, Piduguralla, Nalgonda and Secunderabad.

