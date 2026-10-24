Kerala gets its first Vistadome Coach on Madurai-Guruvayur Express: How it will boost train travel

Southern Railway has introduced a Vistadome coach on the Kerala-bound Guruvayur Express, offering passengers panoramic views of scenic landscapes, including the Western Ghats. Here’s how the new coach will enhance the train journey.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readOct 24, 2026 11:37 AM IST
Southern Railway deploys its first Vistadome Coach on Madurai-Guruvayur-Madurai Express (Image: SR)Southern Railway deploys its first Vistadome Coach on Madurai-Guruvayur-Madurai Express (Image: SR)
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Southern Railways’ first Vistadome Coach: Southern Railway (SR) has introduced its first-ever Vistadome coach on the Kerala-bound Guruvayur Express. The move aims to enhance the travel experience by letting passengers enjoy panoramic views of the scenic landscape of the Sengottai-Punalur Ghat section along the route.

According to SN Narain, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Southern Railway, the Vistadome coach has been introduced on train numbers 16327/16328, the Madurai-Guruvayur-Madurai Express, on a temporary trial basis. He added that the coach will remain attached to the train until January 16, 2027.

“The Vistadome coach will be attached to the train ex. Madurai from 22nd October, 2026 to 15th January, 2027, operating o­n Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and ex. Guruvayur from 23rd October, 2026 to 16th January, 2027, operating o­n Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays,” the CPRO said.

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Southern Railway deploys its first Vistadome Coach on Madurai-Guruvayur-Madurai Express (Image: SR) Southern Railway deploys its first Vistadome Coach on Madurai-Guruvayur-Madurai Express (Image: SR)

With the introduction of the Executive AC Chair Car (Vistadome) coach, the train’s composition has been revised. It now comprises one Executive AC Chair Car (Vistadome) coach, one AC three-tier coach, two sleeper-class coaches, seven general second-class coaches, one Divyangjan-friendly second-class coach, and one luggage-cum-brake van.

The railway official also said that reservations for travel in the Vistadome coach are now open.

Also Read | For the first time, AC local train service begins on Chennai Central-Arakkonam route

Here’s how Vistadome Coach will boost train travel on Madurai-Guruvayur Express

According to the Ministry of Railways, Vistadome coaches have been designed to provide panoramic views to the passengers while enhancing their travelling comfort on scenically beautiful routes. These coaches have large windows on the sides and glass panels on the roof to provide a better viewing experience.

Passengers inside SR's first Vistadome Coach on Madurai-Guruvayur-Madurai Express (Image: SR) Passengers inside SR’s first Vistadome Coach on Madurai-Guruvayur-Madurai Express (Image: SR)

Madurai-Guruvayur Express: Distance, Travel time, Frequency

The Madurai-Guruvayur Express covers about 519 km and takes 14 hours and 40 minutes. The train operates daily, connecting Madurai in Tamil Nadu with Guruvayur in Kerala.

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Madurai-Guruvayur Express: Stoppages

During its journey between Madurai and Guruvayur, train number 16327/16328 stops at 54 stations enroute. These are:

Tiruparankundram, Tirumangalam, Kalligudi, Virudunagar Junction, Tiruttangal, Sivakasi, Srivilliputtur, Rajapalaiyam, Sankarankovil, Pambakovil Shandy, Kadayanallur, Tenkasi Junction, Sengottai, Bhagavathipuram, Aryankavu Halt, Aryankavu New Block, Edapalayam, Kalthuruthy Halt, Tenmalai, Ottakkal, Edamann, Punalur, Auvaneeswarem, Kuri, Kottarakara, Ezhukone, Kundara East, Kundara, Chandanattop, Kilikollur, Kollam Junction, Perinad, Sasthankotta, Karunagapalli, Kayankulam, Mavelikara, Cheriyanad, Tiruvalla, Changanaseri, Kottayam, Ettumanur, Kuruppantara, Vaikam Road, Piravam Road, Mulanturtti, Tripunitura, Ernakulam Town, Idapalli, Kalamasseri, Aluva, Angamali For Kaladi, Irinjalakuda and Thrisur.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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