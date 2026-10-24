Kerala gets its first Vistadome Coach on Madurai-Guruvayur Express: How it will boost train travel

According to SN Narain, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Southern Railway, the Vistadome coach has been introduced on train numbers 16327/16328, the Madurai-Guruvayur-Madurai Express, on a temporary trial basis. He added that the coach will remain attached to the train until January 16, 2027.
“The Vistadome coach will be attached to the train ex. Madurai from 22nd October, 2026 to 15th January, 2027, operating on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and ex. Guruvayur from 23rd October, 2026 to 16th January, 2027, operating on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays,” the CPRO said.
Southern Railway deploys its first Vistadome Coach on Madurai-Guruvayur-Madurai Express (Image: SR)
With the introduction of the Executive AC Chair Car (Vistadome) coach, the train’s composition has been revised. It now comprises one Executive AC Chair Car (Vistadome) coach, one AC three-tier coach, two sleeper-class coaches, seven general second-class coaches, one Divyangjan-friendly second-class coach, and one luggage-cum-brake van.
The railway official also said that reservations for travel in the Vistadome coach are now open.
Here’s how Vistadome Coach will boost train travel on Madurai-Guruvayur Express
According to the Ministry of Railways, Vistadome coaches have been designed to provide panoramic views to the passengers while enhancing their travelling comfort on scenically beautiful routes. These coaches have large windows on the sides and glass panels on the roof to provide a better viewing experience.
Passengers inside SR’s first Vistadome Coach on Madurai-Guruvayur-Madurai Express (Image: SR)
Madurai-Guruvayur Express: Distance, Travel time, Frequency
The Madurai-Guruvayur Express covers about 519 km and takes 14 hours and 40 minutes. The train operates daily, connecting Madurai in Tamil Nadu with Guruvayur in Kerala.
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Madurai-Guruvayur Express: Stoppages
During its journey between Madurai and Guruvayur, train number 16327/16328 stops at 54 stations enroute. These are:
Tiruparankundram, Tirumangalam, Kalligudi, Virudunagar Junction, Tiruttangal, Sivakasi, Srivilliputtur, Rajapalaiyam, Sankarankovil, Pambakovil Shandy, Kadayanallur, Tenkasi Junction, Sengottai, Bhagavathipuram, Aryankavu Halt, Aryankavu New Block, Edapalayam, Kalthuruthy Halt, Tenmalai, Ottakkal, Edamann, Punalur, Auvaneeswarem, Kuri, Kottarakara, Ezhukone, Kundara East, Kundara, Chandanattop, Kilikollur, Kollam Junction, Perinad, Sasthankotta, Karunagapalli, Kayankulam, Mavelikara, Cheriyanad, Tiruvalla, Changanaseri, Kottayam, Ettumanur, Kuruppantara, Vaikam Road, Piravam Road, Mulanturtti, Tripunitura, Ernakulam Town, Idapalli, Kalamasseri, Aluva, Angamali For Kaladi, Irinjalakuda and Thrisur.