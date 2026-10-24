Kerala gets its first Vistadome Coach on Madurai-Guruvayur Express: How it will boost train travel

Southern Railways’ first Vistadome Coach: Southern Railway (SR) has introduced its first-ever Vistadome coach on the Kerala-bound Guruvayur Express. The move aims to enhance the travel experience by letting passengers enjoy panoramic views of the scenic landscape of the Sengottai-Punalur Ghat section along the route.

According to SN Narain, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Southern Railway, the Vistadome coach has been introduced on train numbers 16327/16328, the Madurai-Guruvayur-Madurai Express, on a temporary trial basis. He added that the coach will remain attached to the train until January 16, 2027.

“The Vistadome coach will be attached to the train ex. Madurai from 22nd October, 2026 to 15th January, 2027, operating o­n Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and ex. Guruvayur from 23rd October, 2026 to 16th January, 2027, operating o­n Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays,” the CPRO said.