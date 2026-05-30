Southern Railway changes timings of over 200 Chennai suburban trains from June 1 – Full list

Southern Railway has revised the timings of more than 200 suburban train services on the Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu corridor. The new timetable will come into effect from June 1, 2026. Check the full list of revised train timings and affected services.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: May 30, 2026 02:16 PM IST
Southern Railway revises Chennai local train timetable from June 1; Over 200 suburban trains affected on Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu route (Image: Southern Railway)Southern Railway revises Chennai local train timetable from June 1; Over 200 suburban trains affected on Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu route (Image: Southern Railway)
Make us preferred source on Google

Chennai suburban train timings revised from June 1: The Southern Railway (SR) zone has revised the timings of over 200 local trains operating on Chennai’s suburban rail network. The new timetable will take effect from June 1, 2026, on the Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu rail corridor. According to Southern Railway, the changes have been made to improve operational efficiency and enhance commuter services.

In a statement, A Elumalai, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Chennai Division said: “In order to further enhance operational efficiency and improve commuter suburban services, the timings of suburban train services in the Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu section have been revised with effect from 01.06.2026 (Monday). Passengers are requested to take note of the revised timings and plan their journeys accordingly.”

Also Read | Indian Railways unveils new 18-star logo after formation of South Coast Railway zone

Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu section: Distance, Travel time, Station list

The Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu suburban corridor is one of the busiest sections on the Southern Railway network. It covers a distance of around 60 km. The local trains on this route usually take about 1 hour and 30 minutes to complete the journey. The section comprises 28 stations and serves thousands of daily commuters travelling across Chennai and its suburbs. The stations on the route are:

Chennai Beach, Chennai Fort, Chennai Park, Chennai Egmore, Chetpet, Nungambakkam, Kodambakkam, Mambalam, Saidapet, Guindy, St.Thomas Mount, Palavanthangal, Minambakkam, Tirusulam, Pallavaram, Chrompet, Tambaram Sanatorium, Tambaram, Perungulathur, Vandalur, Urappakkam, Guduvancheri, Potheri, Kattangulathur, Maraimalai Nagar, Singaperumal Koil, Paranur and Chengalpattu Jn.

Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu suburban trains get new timings from June 1; Check revised EMU schedule

Revised Timetable: Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu Section

w.e.f. 01 June 2026  |  Southern Railway, Chennai Division  |  MSB ↔ CGL / AJJ / TMLP
106 Weekday services
97 Sunday services
MSB↔CGL Both directions
Showing all trains
▼ Down — MSB (Chennai Beach) → CGL / TBM / AJJ
#Train No.MSB DepTBM A/DCGL A/DCJ A/DAJJ/TMLP
14050103:5004:5005:40
24050304:1005:1006:10
34050504:3005:3006:30
44050704:5005:5006:45
54058106:0007:00
64070105:1006:1007:12/2008:15 AJJ
74050905:3006:3007:25
84000105:5006:50
949001 NEW06:5007:35
104051106:0007:0007:50
114051306:1507:1508:10
124051506:3007:3008:20
134400208:2009:1010:10
144051706:4007:4008:30
154051906:5507:5508:50
164000307:1008:10
174080107:2008:2009:1510:3010:50 TMLP
184000507:4008:40
194250207:40/5008:4509:40
204000708:0009:00
214000908:1009:10
224001108:2009:20
234052108:3009:3010:20
244001308:4009:40
256604509:4510:28
264001508:5009:55
274052309:0010:0010:50
284001709:1010:20
294001909:2010:30
304002109:3010:35
314052509:3710:3711:30
324900309:4310:43
334002309:5110:55
346603410:0011:10
354002510:0511:05
364052710:1311:1312:05
374002710:2011:20
384002910:2811:28
394003110:3811:38
404052910:4811:4812:40
414003310:5811:58
424003511:0812:08
434003711:1812:18
444053111:2812:2813:20
454003911:3812:38
464004111:5012:50
474053312:0213:0214:00
484004312:1513:15
494053512:3013:3014:30
504004512:4513:45
514090113:0014:0014:5315:4516:30 AJJ
524004713:1514:15
534004913:3014:30
544053713:4514:4515:45
554005114:0014:55
564053914:2015:2016:20
574005314:4015:40
584080315:0016:0016:5217:4518:20 TMLP
594054115:1516:1517:10
604005515:2516:20
614054315:3516:3517:35
624900515:4516:45
634005715:5516:55
644054516:0517:0518:05
654054716:1517:1518:15
664005916:2717:27
674006116:4017:40
684252216:35/5017:50
694054917:0018:0019:00
704006317:0818:08
714055117:1618:1619:15
724006517:2618:26
734055317:3618:3619:35
744006717:4518:40
754055517:5518:5519:55
764006918:0119:01
7740903F18:0718:5519:2720:1521:15 AJJ
784055718:1219:1220:15
794900718:1719:03/0519:50
804007118:2219:22
814055918:2819:2820:30
824400420:2521:1522:15
834090518:3619:3520:40/5021:3522:30 AJJ
844007318:4419:44
854007518:5219:52
864056119:0020:0021:00
874007719:1020:10
884070319:2020:2021:1322:05
894020119:3020:30GI/20:55
904007919:4020:40
914080519:5020:5021:4722:3523:00 TMLP
924020320:0021:00GI/21:30
934056320:1521:1522:15
944056520:3021:3022:30
954020520:4521:45GI 22:05
964008121:0022:00
974020721:1522:15GI 22:40
984056721:3022:3023:30
994020921:4522:45GI/23:10
1004056922:0023:0000:05
1014008322:2023:20
1024057122:4023:4000:45
1034008523:0000:00
1044008723:2000:20
1054008923:4000:40
1064009123:5900:55
▲ Up — AJJ/TMLP/CGL → TBM → MSB (Chennai Beach)
#Train No.AJJ/TMLP DepCJ A/DCGL A/DTBM A/DMSB Arrl
14000203:5504:55
24000404:1505:15
34000604:3505:35
44050203:5504:5505:55
54050404:1505:1506:15
64000805:3006:30
74050604:4505:4506:45
84001006:0007:00
94050805:1506:1507:15
104001206:3507:35
114051005:5006:5007:50
124001407:0508:05
134090204:40 AJJ05:1506:1507:1508:15
144400105:50 AJJ06:2507:15
154001607:2508:25
164051206:3507:3508:35
174051406:4507:4508:45
184001807:5508:55
194070206:10 AJJ07:0308:0509:05
204051607:1508:1509:25
214002008:2009:35
224058207:2508:25
234002208:3009:45
244051807:4008:2809:20
254900207:5008:3309:35
264002408:3809:50
2740802F07:00 TMLP07:1507:57/08:0508:4009:40
284002608:4809:57
294002808:5810:10
3040520F08:0508:58/09:0010:05
314003009:0510:15
324052208:2509:1510:22
334003209:2510:30
344052408:3509:25/3010:43
3540526F08:4509:29/3010:35
3640904F07:30 AJJ08:1508:57/09:0509:4010:50
374003409:4511:00
384003610:0011:10
394052809:1510:1511:20
404003810:3011:30
414250109:5510:4511:53/55
424004011:0012:00
434004211:1012:10
444070409:30 AJJ10:17/2511:2012:20
454053010:3511:3512:35
464004411:5012:50
474053211:0512:0513:05
484004612:2013:20
494004812:3513:35
504053411:5012:5013:50
514080411:05 TMLP11:2012:10/2013:1014:10
524053612:3013:3014:30
534005013:5014:50
544053813:0514:0515:05
554005214:1515:15
564900414:2515:25
574054013:3514:3015:30
584005414:4515:45
594005615:0016:00
604054214:1515:1516:15
614005815:3016:30
624006015:4516:45
634054415:0016:0017:00
644006216:0817:08
654006416:1617:16
664006616:2417:24
674006816:3217:32
686604615:28/3016:4017:40
694007016:4817:48
704007216:5417:54
714900617:0018:00
724007417:0818:08
734007617:1618:16
744054616:2517:2418:24
754007817:3218:32
764008017:4018:40
774252117:4818:50/55
784054816:5517:5518:55
794008218:0519:05
804008418:1519:15
814055017:2518:2519:25
824008618:3519:35
834008818:4519:45
844055217:5518:5519:55
854009019:1020:10
864055418:2019:2020:20
874055618:3019:3020:30
884009219:4520:45
894090617:15 AJJ17:5518:5520:0021:00
904055819:1520:1521:18
914056019:3520:3021:30
924009420:4521:45
934056219:5521:0022:00
944900820:1021:00
954400318:1519:0020:15
964056420:2021:1522:15
9740202GI:21:0521:3022:30
984056620:5021:4522:45
994056821:0522:0023:00
10040204GI:21:4022:15/2023:20
1014080620:00 TMLP20:2521:20/3022:3023:40
10240206GI:22:1522:40/23:0000:00
1034057022:2023:2000:20
10440592GI:22:5023:15
10540208GI:23:2023:4000:40
1064057223:0023:55/5900:59
▼ Down — MSB → CGL / AJJ (Sunday, w.e.f. 07.06.2026)
#Train No.MSB DepTBM A/DCGL A/DCJ A/DAJJ/TMLP
14060103:5004:5005:40
24030104:1005:10
34060304:3005:3006:25
44060504:5005:5006:45
54060705:0006:0007:00
64075105:2006:2007:15/2308:15 AJJ
74060905:4006:4007:35
84030306:0007:00
94061106:2007:2008:15
104400208:2009:1010:10
114030506:4007:40
124061307:0008:0009:00
134030707:1508:15
144085107:2508:2509:20/2810:3010:50 TMLP
154030907:4008:40
164031107:5508:50
174061508:1009:1010:05
184031308:2009:20
194031508:3009:30
206604509:4510:28/30
214031708:4009:40
224061708:5009:5010:45
234031909:0010:00
244032109:1010:10
254032309:2010:20
264061909:3010:3011:20
274032509:4010:40
284032709:5010:50
294062110:0011:0011:50
306603410:1511:15
314032910:3011:30
324062310:4511:4512:40
334033111:0012:00
344033311:1512:15
354033511:3012:30
364062511:4512:4513:35
374033712:0013:00
384062712:1513:1514:10
394033912:3013:30
404062912:4513:4514:40
414095113:0014:0014:53/15:0015:4516:25 AJJ
424034113:1514:15
434034313:3014:30
444063113:4514:4515:40
454034514:0015:00
464063314:1515:1516:15
474034714:3015:30
484063514:4515:4516:40
494085315:0016:0016:53/17:0017:4518:20 TMLP
504034915:1516:15
514063715:3016:3017:20
524900515:4516:45
534035115:5016:50
544063916:0017:0017:55
554035316:1017:10
564064116:2517:2518:20
574035516:4017:40
584035716:5017:50
594035917:0018:00
604064317:1018:1019:05
614036117:2018:20
624036317:3018:30
634064517:4018:4019:40
644036517:5018:50
654095318:0019:0019:47/5520:4021:30 AJJ
664064718:1019:1020:10
674900918:1719:17
684036718:2319:23
694064918:3019:3020:30
704400420:2521:1022:15
714095518:4019:4020:40/5021:3522:30 AJJ
724036918:5019:50
734037119:0020:00
744065119:1020:1021:10
754075319:2020:2021:12/2022:00
764025119:3020:30GI A:20:55
774085519:5020:5021:47/5522:3523:00 TMLP
784065320:0021:0022:00
794025320:1521:15GI A:21:40
804065520:3021:3022:30
814025520:4521:45GI A:22:15
824065721:0022:0023:00
834025721:1522:15GI A:22:40
844037321:3022:30
854065921:4022:4023:40
864025921:5022:50GI A:23:15
874037522:0023:00
884037722:2023:20
894066122:4023:4000:45
904037923:0000:00
914038123:2000:20
924038323:4000:40
934038523:5900:55
▲ Up — AJJ/TMLP/CGL → TBM → MSB (Sunday)
#Train No.AJJ/TMLP DepCJ A/DCGL A/DTBM A/DMSB Arrl
14030203:5504:55
24030404:1505:15
34030604:3505:35
44060203:5504:5505:55
54030805:1506:15
64060404:3005:3006:30
74060604:5005:4506:40
84031006:0007:00
94060805:1506:1507:15
104031206:3007:30
114061005:5006:4507:45
124031407:0008:00
134095204:40 AJJ05:1506:07/1507:1508:15
144400105:50 AJJ06:2507:15
154031607:2508:25
164061206:3507:3508:35
174061406:5007:4708:47
184075206:10 AJJ06:55/07:0308:0009:00
194031808:1009:10
204061607:2008:2009:20
214032008:3009:30
224032208:4009:40
234061807:5008:5009:50
244032409:0010:00
254085207:00 TMLP07:1507:57/08:0509:1010:10
264062008:2509:2010:20
274032609:3010:30
284032809:4010:40
294033009:5010:50
304095407:30 AJJ08:1508:57/09:0510:0011:00
314033210:1511:15
324062209:3010:3011:30
334033410:4511:45
344033611:0012:00
354075409:30 AJJ10:12/2011:1512:15
364033811:3012:30
374062410:4011:4512:45
384062611:0012:0013:00
394034012:1513:10
404034212:3013:30
414062811:4012:4513:45
424063012:0513:0014:00
434085411:05 TMLP11:2012:02/2013:1514:15
444034413:3014:30
454034613:4514:45
464063213:0014:0015:00
474034814:1515:15
484900414:2815:23
494035014:3015:30
504063413:5014:4515:45
514035215:0016:00
524063614:2515:1516:15
534035415:3016:30
544035615:4516:45
554063815:0516:0017:00
564035816:1017:10
574036016:2017:20
584036216:3017:30
594036416:4017:40
606604615:30/3516:4717:50
614036616:5417:54
624900617:0017:55
634064016:0517:1018:10
644064216:2517:2018:20
654036817:3018:30
664037017:4018:40
674064416:5517:5018:50
684037218:0019:00
694037418:1019:10
704037618:2019:20
714064617:3518:3019:30
724037818:4019:40
734038018:5019:50
744038219:0020:00
754064818:1019:1020:10
764038419:2520:25
774065018:4019:4020:40
784095617:15 AJJ17:5518:50/19:0019:5520:55
794038620:1021:10
804065219:2520:2521:25
814065419:5520:4521:45
824400318:15 AJJ19:0020:15
834038821:0022:00
844065620:2521:2022:20
8540252GI D:21:0521:30
864039021:4022:40
874065820:5522:0023:00
884039222:2023:20
8940254GI D:21:5022:15
904085620:00 TMLP20:2521:22/3022:4023:40
9140256GI D:22:2522:50
9240258GI D:22:5023:15
934039423:0000:00
944066022:2023:2000:20
954039623:4000:40
9640260GI D:23:2523:50
9740262 AC23:0000:0001:00
Source: Southern Railway, Chennai Division (Press Release No. PUB/MAS/2026/05/25 dated 30.05.2026)
Express InfoGenIE

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
twitter

Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 30: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments