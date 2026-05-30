Southern Railway changes timings of over 200 Chennai suburban trains from June 1 – Full list
Southern Railway has revised the timings of more than 200 suburban train services on the Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu corridor. The new timetable will come into effect from June 1, 2026. Check the full list of revised train timings and affected services.
Chennai suburban train timings revised from June 1: The Southern Railway (SR) zone has revised the timings of over 200 local trains operating on Chennai’s suburban rail network. The new timetable will take effect from June 1, 2026, on the Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu rail corridor. According to Southern Railway, the changes have been made to improve operational efficiency and enhance commuter services.
In a statement, A Elumalai, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Chennai Division said: “In order to further enhance operational efficiency and improve commuter suburban services, the timings of suburban train services in the Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu section have been revised with effect from 01.06.2026 (Monday). Passengers are requested to take note of the revised timings and plan their journeys accordingly.”
Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu section: Distance, Travel time, Station list
The Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu suburban corridor is one of the busiest sections on the Southern Railway network. It covers a distance of around 60 km. The local trains on this route usually take about 1 hour and 30 minutes to complete the journey. The section comprises 28 stations and serves thousands of daily commuters travelling across Chennai and its suburbs. The stations on the route are:
Chennai Beach, Chennai Fort, Chennai Park, Chennai Egmore, Chetpet, Nungambakkam, Kodambakkam, Mambalam, Saidapet, Guindy, St.Thomas Mount, Palavanthangal, Minambakkam, Tirusulam, Pallavaram, Chrompet, Tambaram Sanatorium, Tambaram, Perungulathur, Vandalur, Urappakkam, Guduvancheri, Potheri, Kattangulathur, Maraimalai Nagar, Singaperumal Koil, Paranur and Chengalpattu Jn.
Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu suburban trains get new timings from June 1; Check revised EMU schedule
Revised Timetable: Chennai Beach – Chengalpattu Section
w.e.f. 01 June 2026 | Southern Railway, Chennai Division | MSB ↔ CGL / AJJ / TMLP
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More