Southern Railway changes timings of over 200 Chennai suburban trains from June 1 – Full list

Chennai suburban train timings revised from June 1: The Southern Railway (SR) zone has revised the timings of over 200 local trains operating on Chennai’s suburban rail network. The new timetable will take effect from June 1, 2026, on the Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu rail corridor. According to Southern Railway, the changes have been made to improve operational efficiency and enhance commuter services.

In a statement, A Elumalai, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Chennai Division said: “In order to further enhance operational efficiency and improve commuter suburban services, the timings of suburban train services in the Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu section have been revised with effect from 01.06.2026 (Monday). Passengers are requested to take note of the revised timings and plan their journeys accordingly.”