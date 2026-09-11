Southern Railway achieves 100% electrification after 95 years: How it will benefit train operations

Southern Railway 100% electrification: Southern Railway has achieved 100 per cent electrification of its Broad Gauge (BG) network, covering 5,068 route kilometres (RKM) across the zone. The milestone was achieved after the completion of electrification work on the final 71-km-long Pattukkottai-Karaikkudi section. The statutory inspection of the newly electrified section was completed on September 9.

How Southern Railway’s 100% electrification will benefit train operations

According to SN Narain, Chief Public Relations Officer, Southern Railway, the completion of electrification will help improve the efficiency and flexibility of train operations across the zone.

With the entire BG network electrified, trains can operate on electric traction across Southern Railway without the need for traction change at relevant points. This can help streamline operations and improve the utilisation of electric locomotives.